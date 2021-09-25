Investors Purchase High Volume of Canoo Call Options (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 75,687 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 351% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,789 call options.

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.23. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Canoo in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Canoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Canoo by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 422,393 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Canoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,311,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Canoo by 40.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,344 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

