Investors Purchase Large Volume of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 11,089 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,091% compared to the typical daily volume of 931 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,118,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,877,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 158,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $87.82 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $92.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.24.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

