ION (ION) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.55 Million

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 1,493.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, ION has traded up 1,691.3% against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $884.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00163500 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.26 or 0.00514069 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00017912 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00041002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001891 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,656,352 coins and its circulating supply is 13,756,352 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.