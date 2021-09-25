iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.49 Million

Equities analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post $81.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.82 million and the lowest is $74.00 million. iRhythm Technologies reported sales of $71.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $323.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.40 million to $324.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $343.44 million, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $371.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,316,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,327,000 after buying an additional 364,754 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $21,312,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,175,000 after buying an additional 285,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,505,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.43. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

