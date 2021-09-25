Isabella Bank Co. (ISBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th.

OTCMKTS:ISBA opened at $26.50 on Friday. Isabella Bank has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.65 million and a PE ratio of 15.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Isabella Bank will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

