iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,278,000 after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 936,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,416,000 after purchasing an additional 164,863 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 456,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 447,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,924. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.87. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $52.36 and a 1 year high of $74.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.433 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

