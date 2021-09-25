iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Shares Acquired by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the first quarter worth $1,808,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ACWF opened at $38.14 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86.

