iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 59.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

IOO stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.73.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

