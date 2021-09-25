iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.99 and last traded at $55.01. 7,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 23,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.