iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of IFGL stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.