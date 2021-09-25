iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:IMCV)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.363 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

Shares of IMCV opened at $64.17 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $66.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.