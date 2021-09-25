iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 782.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 309,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 274,494 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,213,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

