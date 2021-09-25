iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Increases Dividend to $1.16 Per Share

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 1.157 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $472.80 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.39 and a 12 month high of $478.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $459.14 and a 200-day moving average of $438.69.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

