iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Trimmed by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.71 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

