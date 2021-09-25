iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,824 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $110.30. 3,567,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,955. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.