iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,608,000 after buying an additional 889,952 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after buying an additional 399,232 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,851,000 after purchasing an additional 305,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,716,000 after purchasing an additional 277,844 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.82. 3,238,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,356. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.70.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.