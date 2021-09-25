Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ITRM. Gabelli upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.69 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.91.

NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $98.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 146,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.