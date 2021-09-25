Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of IVPAF opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.