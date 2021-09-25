Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Jacobs Engineering Group has a payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to earn $7.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE J opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.