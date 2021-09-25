Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 33,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 44,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

