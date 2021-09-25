Jarvis+ (JAR) Market Cap Achieves $1.29 Million

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $294,166.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00053774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00121978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.