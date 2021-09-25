Jason Lemar Morgan Sells 400 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stock

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $89.15.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

