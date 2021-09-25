JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of JD Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB) shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. 350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79.

JD Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

JD Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, JD Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage, investment, and insurance services. The firm’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JD Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.