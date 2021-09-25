Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to announce earnings of $3.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the highest is $3.91. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings of $2.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $15.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $16.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.55 to $17.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JLL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $249.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $253.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.74 and a 200-day moving average of $206.54.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

