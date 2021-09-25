JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $46.02 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZIM. initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 30.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

