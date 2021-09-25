JustInvest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Exelon by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Exelon by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.24 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

