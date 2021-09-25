JustInvest LLC Buys 51 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $419.31 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $472.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

