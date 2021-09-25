JustInvest LLC Invests $328,000 in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.