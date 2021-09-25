JustInvest LLC Purchases 885 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMX opened at $144.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $144.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

