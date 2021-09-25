JustInvest LLC Purchases New Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after acquiring an additional 743,963 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 128,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 57,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,224,000 after acquiring an additional 89,301 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SON shares. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.08. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

