JustInvest LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 1,478.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Wayfair by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $221,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,224. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.63.

Wayfair stock opened at $274.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.37 and a 200-day moving average of $301.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.81, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.09 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

