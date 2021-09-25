KARMA Price Reaches $0.0087 on Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $47.40 million and $231.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005337 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00053371 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

