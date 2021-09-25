Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €945.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €945.00 ($1,111.76) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €815.00 ($958.82) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €813.67 ($957.25).

KER stock opened at €633.80 ($745.65) on Thursday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €710.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €690.37.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

