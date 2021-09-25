Kevin F. Mclaughlin Sells 19,630 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

XLRN stock traded up $7.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.65. 1,230,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,454. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.98 and a 1-year high of $174.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 855,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,375,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 68.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

