KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.27.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,573 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 508,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

