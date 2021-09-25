KeyCorp Weighs in on Acadia Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AKR. Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

