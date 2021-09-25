Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $312.50 and last traded at $312.50. 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on KGDEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kingdee International Software Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -212.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

