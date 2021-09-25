Kinross Gold Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.54.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.82. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $9.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

