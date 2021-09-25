Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.31

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 285673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,290,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,110,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 376,314 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,310,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,900,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

