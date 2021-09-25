Klimatas Market Capitalization Hits $6,107.37 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Klimatas has a total market cap of $6,107.37 and $33.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

