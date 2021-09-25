Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Receives “OUTPERFORM” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$8.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GUD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics to a buy rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Knight Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.60.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

GUD stock opened at C$5.43 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$4.88 and a 12-month high of C$5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of C$668.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.30.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 555,488 shares in the company, valued at C$2,910,757.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,900 shares of company stock worth $312,908.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.