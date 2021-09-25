Komodo (KMD) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. Komodo has a total market cap of $116.16 million and $3.04 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.03 or 0.00259138 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00123538 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00157597 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000979 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,971,786 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.