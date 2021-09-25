Korea Investment CORP Acquires 1,400 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $27,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $216.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.10. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

