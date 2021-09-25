Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $22,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $253.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.