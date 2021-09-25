Korea Investment CORP Sells 11,900 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $17,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

