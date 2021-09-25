Kowal Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kowal Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $132.99. 920,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.48 and its 200-day moving average is $134.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

