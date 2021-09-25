Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $445.74. 3,434,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,122. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $445.52 and a 200-day moving average of $426.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $322.75 and a 52 week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

