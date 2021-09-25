Kowal Investment Group LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.3% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,729. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.01 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

