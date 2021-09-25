Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 51 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kowal Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Target by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 93.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.44. 1,900,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,120. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.97 and a 200 day moving average of $229.06. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $150.80 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

