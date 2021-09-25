Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 6,162 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,292,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,864,000 after purchasing an additional 430,342 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,903,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,463,000 after buying an additional 1,445,481 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after buying an additional 1,436,575 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 8,574.5% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 917,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after buying an additional 907,098 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after buying an additional 516,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

NIU stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.19. 304,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,946. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NIU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

